Courtois missed Chelsea training due to stress over Madrid switch, claims agent

1.20K   //    12 Aug 2018, 21:45 IST
Courtois - cropped
Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois missed Chelsea training due to stress as a move to Real Madrid neared completion according to the Belgian's agent, Christophe Henrotay.

Courtois' protracted move to Madrid finally went through on August 8, with Los Blancos paying a reported £35million for the 26-year-old.

The goalkeeper, who won the Golden Glove at World Cup 2018, did not return to training with the Blues, and Henrotay claimed that his client was stressed over the deal potentially falling through.

"The deal was about to be realised," Henrotay told BBC Radio 5 Sportsweek programme.

"It's probably something that ideally we wouldn't have wanted. This was the situation, he apologised and finally everybody is happy.

"It's true that some players push and it's true that at certain moments Thibaut was getting a bit stressed by the situation because Madrid made an offer and he had an opportunity to go.

"He was a bit stressed that this could not happen."

Henrotay added that Courtois' young family was the main driver in the move to Spain's capital.

"There has been a misunderstanding that he wanted to get a move for the wrong reasons, but he was pushing to go out of Chelsea because of his child," he said.

"If the family were in London it would have been totally different. He would have stayed, there is no reason to leave a club like Chelsea, he could have won trophies.

"Unfortunately, his kids are living with the mother in Madrid. It is personal reasons so we have to respect this. Chelsea understood the situation and really helped to get the deal.

"They did a really quick and easy deal together, understanding the humanity of the situation. It is not doing something against their fans, it is about getting the best of a situation that is not ideal."

Courtois could make his Los Blancos debut against former club Atletico Madrid in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup clash.

