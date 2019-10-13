×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

David Beckham congratulates Sergio Ramos after breaking Spain record

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    13 Oct 2019, 06:44 IST
sergio ramos - cropped
Spain and Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos

David Beckham hailed record-breaking Sergio Ramos after the Spain captain broke the country's appearance record.

Ramos surpassed Iker Casillas' record by earning his 168th cap in Spain's 1-1 draw with Norway in Euro 2020 qualifying on Saturday.

The 33-year-old defender, who debuted in 2005, equalled the record last month before making his landmark appearance away to Norway.

Former Real Madrid team-mate Beckham congratulated Ramos in an Instagram video, which said: "My friend, mi amigo.

"This is an incredible moment for you. I just wanted to send you a message because you've played 168 games for your country.

"You must be very proud. Your family must be very proud. It's an incredible moment, passing Iker.

"So, I'm very happy for you and your family. Congratulations my friend, a kiss for you. Enjoy the night.

"Lots of love my friend and congratulations."

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow EST GER 12:15 AM Estonia vs Germany
Tomorrow WAL CRO 12:15 AM Wales vs Croatia
Tomorrow SLO AUS 12:15 AM Slovenia vs Austria
Tomorrow POL NOR 12:15 AM Poland vs North Macedonia
International Friendlies 2019
FT COL CHI
0 - 0
 Colombia vs Chile
Tomorrow CZE NOR 10:30 PM Czech Republic vs Northern Ireland
15 Oct VEN TRI 03:30 AM Venezuela vs Trinidad and Tobago
15 Oct KUW TUR TBD Kuwait vs Turkmenistan
PP HON MAL Hong Kong vs Malaysia
15 Oct CHI GUI 09:30 PM Chile vs Guinea
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us