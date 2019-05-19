×
De Bruyne, Neville and a rock 'n' roll star pay tribute to captain fantastic Kompany

Omnisport
NEWS
News
58   //    19 May 2019, 18:02 IST
Kompany - cropped
Vincent Kompany celebrates Manchester City's FA Cup triumph

Vincent Kompany's Manchester City team-mates and a host of big names from across the footballing community have paid tribute to the outgoing captain, who is leaving the Premier League champions.

It was confirmed on Sunday that Kompany's 11-year stint at City was coming to an end, with the Belgian later revealing he is set to take over at Anderlecht as player-manager.

Kompany's departure comes on the back of City winning an unprecedented domestic treble, Pep Guardiola's side completing a clean sweep by hammering Watford 6-0 in Saturday's FA Cup final.

And City's star names, as well as the likes of pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville and even a rock star have now taken to social media to hail Kompany's extraordinary time in Manchester.

First up was Kevin de Bruyne, who joined City from Wolfsburg in 2015 and also plays alongside Kompany for Belgium.

Phil Foden is the new kid on the block at City, and thanked Kompany for his guidance.

Aymeric Laporte formed a formidable partnership with Kompany towards the end of the season, and could now be set to take up the mantle of leading City's defence.

Jamie Carragher, an imperious defender for Liverpool in his prime, hailed Kompany as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League era.

Meanwhile, Carragher's fellow pundit - and Manchester United great - Gary Neville put rivalry aside to laud City's captain marvel.

And beyond the world of football, one of City's most famous fans, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, also wished Kompany well.

