De Bruyne, Neville and a rock 'n' roll star pay tribute to captain fantastic Kompany

Vincent Kompany celebrates Manchester City's FA Cup triumph

Vincent Kompany's Manchester City team-mates and a host of big names from across the footballing community have paid tribute to the outgoing captain, who is leaving the Premier League champions.

It was confirmed on Sunday that Kompany's 11-year stint at City was coming to an end, with the Belgian later revealing he is set to take over at Anderlecht as player-manager.

Kompany's departure comes on the back of City winning an unprecedented domestic treble, Pep Guardiola's side completing a clean sweep by hammering Watford 6-0 in Saturday's FA Cup final.

And City's star names, as well as the likes of pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville and even a rock star have now taken to social media to hail Kompany's extraordinary time in Manchester.

First up was Kevin de Bruyne, who joined City from Wolfsburg in 2015 and also plays alongside Kompany for Belgium.

Playing for about 10 years with this man for club and country. And what an privilege it’s been. Big player, Big personality and big leader. Learned a lot from you. Wishing you all the best for the future. Btw picking you up at 2 pm today pic.twitter.com/RWjIhAkUel — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) May 19, 2019

Phil Foden is the new kid on the block at City, and thanked Kompany for his guidance.

Looked after me from day one. Led by example, showed everyone what it means to be a leader, wear their heart on the sleeve, and give everything for this club.



We will miss you Captain pic.twitter.com/e8xkzmpjm6 — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) May 19, 2019

Aymeric Laporte formed a formidable partnership with Kompany towards the end of the season, and could now be set to take up the mantle of leading City's defence.

Thank you for this years close to you. Thank you for all the moments, all the words to me and to be the best leader which need this big family. You are a legend and we wish you the best in your next stage, @VincentKompany pic.twitter.com/un2bJdRFsM — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) May 19, 2019

Jamie Carragher, an imperious defender for Liverpool in his prime, hailed Kompany as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League era.

One of the best CB’s @premierleague has ever seen & one of @ManCity greatest ever players! https://t.co/iRSZ0bYOZt — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Carragher's fellow pundit - and Manchester United great - Gary Neville put rivalry aside to laud City's captain marvel.

I didn’t expect that. Their are some players you wish played for your club. @VincentKompany was one of them. A great centre back whose influence on and off the pitch was huge. https://t.co/5hfP1ceNUp — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 19, 2019

And beyond the world of football, one of City's most famous fans, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, also wished Kompany well.

Thankyou Vincent Kompany for everything good luck see ya soon LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 19, 2019