De Ligt: Ajax aren't satisfied yet

Lasse Schone and Matthijs de Ligt celebrate in Turin

Match-winner Matthijs de Ligt insisted Ajax are far from finished after sensationally adding Juventus to their list of Champions League scalps on Tuesday.

Teenager De Ligt's 67th-minute header completed a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Allianz Stadium and remarkable 3-2 aggregate triumph in the quarter-finals.

Donny van de Beek had earlier cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo's header and the visitors were the better side from there, adding the Serie A champions to a list of vanquished heavyweights already including last-16 opponents Real Madrid.

Having reached the semi-finals for the first time since 1997, Ajax will now meet either Tottenham or Manchester City for a place in the final.

"There's still something to play for - we're not satisfied. The next games are also going to be important," captain De Ligt told BT Sport.

"I can't describe what kind of emotion we have. It's unbelievable that a squad from the Netherlands is showing the world what we can do.

"We did it against Bayern Munich, against Real Madrid and now against Juventus.

"We have so much potential, we're all still quite young, and I think everyone saw what we can do.

"We could have scored more, it could have been 4-1, and that's a really big compliment for us."

Ajax have been crowned European champions on four occasions in their proud history, last lifting the trophy in 1995.