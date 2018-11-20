×
Dutch into Nations League finals on dramatic draw in Germany

Associated Press
NEWS
News
20 Nov 2018, 03:24 IST
AP Image

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — A dramatic comeback sent the Netherlands to the UEFA Nations League finals after ending Germany's nightmare year with yet more disappointment in a 2-2 draw on Monday.

The comeback also meant the Dutch qualified ahead of world champion France.

At 2-0 down to Germany in the 85th minute, Dutch hopes of reaching the Nations League finals looked long gone.

But Quincy Promes curled a shot past Manuel Neuer, and Virgil van Dijk followed with a second goal from close range for the point the Netherlands needed. For all the talk of their young players, the Netherlands' more experienced personnel made the difference.

After failing to qualify for two consecutive major tournaments, the Netherlands was widely considered the favorite for relegation in the Nations League when drawn against Germany and France in January.

With Ronald Koeman in his first year as coach and Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong giving the team a shot of youthful energy, the Netherlands proved it once again belonged with the continent's big names. At home, the Dutch beat Germany 3-0 and new world champion France 2-0, but struggled to maintain the same form away until the last five minutes of Monday's game.

Germany had already been relegated to League B, capping a year coach Joachim Loew had called "a slap in the face" after a group-stage exit at the World Cup.

