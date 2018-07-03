Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England's Kane steering clear of social media during World Cup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
68   //    03 Jul 2018, 11:54 IST
HarryKane-cropped
England captain Harry Kane

Harry Kane has significantly scaled back his social media usage as England vie for glory at the World Cup in Russia.

England captain and Tottenham star Kane – who has more than seven million followers across Twitter and Instagram – is active on social channels.

However, the striker has stepped back from the popular platforms following criticism during Euro 2016, where the Three Lions suffered a stunning last-16 loss to Iceland.

As England prepare to face Colombia for a spot in the World Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, Kane – who has scored five goals in Russia – told ITV: "For me, it's to stay away from the hype of it all.

"I was so excited about the Euros, being on Twitter all the time or being on news apps so you want to see what everyone is talking about.

"But it had a negative effect because I was reading too much. I was thinking too much.

"I feel like I am at my best when I am free in my mind, playing football.

"This tournament I've changed that and stayed off social media as much as possible.

"I've watched some of the games but not too many games where you are getting caught up in everything and it's hard not to get caught up in the emotions of it. I just try and stay clear of it.

"I'm just focused on doing my best and the more I stay away from that and focus on my game and myself the better I will be."

