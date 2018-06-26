England's Rose surprised by Russia's warm welcome

Danny Rose may allow his family to travel to Russia after originally advising them to stay away from the World Cup over fears of racism.

England's Danny Rose

England defender Danny Rose is considering inviting his family to join him out in Russia, after initially telling them not to attend the World Cup due to fears of racism.

Rose confirmed prior to the tournament that he had advised his family to stay at home, while also opening up on his own issues following a serious injury suffered in 2016-17.

However, the welcome England fans and players have received in Russia has surprised Rose, who is now ready to go back on his original decision.

"It depends if I'm playing but I'd definitely be open now to having my family out here," the Tottenham man said.

"So let's just hope we win on Thursday and then we beat whoever we play in the next round and we'll see.

"It's the first time I've been in Russia, and it's different to what I expected. I'm having a great time.

"We've had family days where we've had a day off and the gaffer has allowed people, families to come to the hotel or we can go to our families' hotel.

"When people have had their families around, yeah, it has been difficult."

Another day of training comes to an end for the #ThreeLions.



Tomorrow: we're off to Kaliningrad! pic.twitter.com/txrdS0tBZv — England (@England) June 26, 2018

England are based in the remote coastal town of Repino, just north of St Petersburg, and Rose claims that the entire squad have been thrilled with their camp.

"Our hotel is a bit out of the way, but it's been really quiet. The weather's amazing," Rose said.

"I haven't had much time to go out into St Petersburg yet but from what everyone says, it's beautiful.

"There's a beach just around the corner from us. The further we go in the competition, I'll look to go out and see much more."

England - whose progression to the last 16 is already ensured - face Belgium on Thursday, in a straight shoot-out for first place in Group G.