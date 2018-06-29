Former Tottenham, Red Star Belgrade defender Goran Bunjevcevic dies aged 45

Goran Bunjevcevic playing for Tottenham in 2004

Goran Bunjevcevic has died at the age of 45, his former club Red Star Belgrade have confirmed.

Bunjevcevic captained the club and later moved into a director of football position before taking roles at the Football Association of Serbia.

"Goran fought bravely for over a month after suffering an aneurysm on May 20 this year, but has today tragically lost the battle," Red Star said in a statement.

Bunjevcevic played for Tottenham in the Premier League between 2001 and 2006 before ending his playing career at Dutch side ADO Den Haag.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former player Goran Bunjevčević. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/UryBkqz6as — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 28, 2018

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former player Goran Bunjevcevic," said a Tottenham statement.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time."

Bunjevcevic, who won 16 caps for Yugoslavia, was a two-time league champion with Red Star.