Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Former Tottenham, Red Star Belgrade defender Goran Bunjevcevic dies aged 45

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Goran Bunjevcevic
Goran Bunjevcevic playing for Tottenham in 2004

Goran Bunjevcevic has died at the age of 45, his former club Red Star Belgrade have confirmed.

Bunjevcevic captained the club and later moved into a director of football position before taking roles at the Football Association of Serbia.

"Goran fought bravely for over a month after suffering an aneurysm on May 20 this year, but has today tragically lost the battle," Red Star said in a statement.

Bunjevcevic played for Tottenham in the Premier League between 2001 and 2006 before ending his playing career at Dutch side ADO Den Haag.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former player Goran Bunjevcevic," said a Tottenham statement.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time."

Bunjevcevic, who won 16 caps for Yugoslavia, was a two-time league champion with Red Star.

Premier League 2018-19
Serbia captain dedicates World Cup goal to ailing official
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: Conte keen on signing former...
RELATED STORY
Former Aston Villa defender Samuel dies
RELATED STORY
Former England captain Wilkins dies aged 61
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: £66 million star offered to...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Tottenham star to Chelsea,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid star wants...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Spurs make offer for Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
5 Players Tottenham Hotspur Must Sign 
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer roundup: Man Utd attempt to negotiate...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us