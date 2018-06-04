Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Guardado, Reyes passed fit for Mexico's final World Cup squad

Mexico's final squad for the World Cup includes Andres Guardado, Diego Reyes and Hector Moreno, despite injury concerns.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 14:15 IST
andres guardado - cropped
Andres Guardado in action for Mexico

Andres Guardado and Diego Reyes have been included in Mexico's final squad for the World Cup.

The pair have recovered sufficiently from respective injury concerns to be part of the 23-man group for the finals in Russia.

Hector Moreno, who missed Friday's 1-0 friendly win over Scotland with a knock along with Guardado and Reyes, has also been named by head coach Juan Carlos Osorio.

Erick Gutierrez is listed as Mexico's reserve player in case of any further injuries between now and the opening match against Germany on June 17.

Javier Hernandez, Raul Jimenez, Carlos Vela, Hirving Lozano and Dos Santos brothers Jonathan and Giovani have all been included in an attack-minded group.

Veteran Rafael Marquez has also made the squad, meaning the 39-year-old is on track to play in the fifth World Cup finals of his career.

Mexico's final 23-man World Cup squad:

Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca); Edson Alvarez (Club America), Hugo Ayala (Tigres UANL), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Miguel Layun (Sevilla), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Diego Reyes (Porto), Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt); Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Hector Herrera (Porto), Rafael Marquez (Atlas); Javier Aquino (Tigres UANL), Jesus Manuel Corona (Porto), Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Javier Hernandez (West Ham), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Hirving Lozano (PSV), Oribe Peralta (Club America), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC).

