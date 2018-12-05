×
Hasenhuettl hired to manage Southampton in Premier League

NEWS
News
05 Dec 2018, 17:49 IST
AP Image

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Struggling Premier League club Southampton has hired Ralph Hasenhuettl to succeed Mark Hughes as manager.

Southampton is third-to-last in the standings with only one win from 14 matches.

The 51-year-old Hasenhuettl has signed a contract until the end of the 2021 season.

The Australian achieved success coaching in Germany, leading Ingolstadt to Bundesliga promotion as second-division champion in 2015 and securing survival the following season.

Hasenhuettl took over newly promoted Leipzig in 2016 and finished second in its debut Bundesliga season, ensuring Champions League qualification.

Faced with the added burden of European soccer, Hasenhuettl led the club to sixth place and a spot in this season's Europa League, but he left in May after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal.

