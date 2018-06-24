Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

He has sacrificed a lot – Stuani praises Suarez

Uruguay forward Cristhian Stuani lauded team-mate Luis Suarez as one of the world's best.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 24 Jun 2018, 06:38 IST
Luis Suarez - cropped
Uruguay star Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez is one of the world's best forwards and his goal against Saudi Arabia will help him, according to Uruguay team-mate Cristhian Stuani.

Suarez marked his 100th appearance for his nation with the game's only goal in a 1-0 World Cup win Wednesday.

Stuani praised Uruguay's all-time leading goalscorer – who has netted 52 times for his nation – as his country look to claim top spot in Group A with a win over Russia Monday.

"For us it's really important to have Luis in our team because he is a world-class player, and he is one of the most important strikers in the world, and he is here, with us," he said.

"Reaching the 100 international matches in such a form is very important and hard as well, and it cost him a lot of effort and sacrifice for sure.

"We are very happy with him, he was able to find the goal in the last game against [Saudi] Arabia, and that goal will help him and help the group too.

"We are lucky to have many world-class players who strengthen the team and share a lot with us, and hopefully [Suarez] will keep giving the best from him so his statistics could keep growing."

Uruguay have recorded back-to-back 1-0 wins to start the World Cup, assuring them of a spot in the last 16.

 
Coach defends Luis Suarez after he doesn't score for Uruguay
RELATED STORY
Suarez has matured since 2014 claims Uruguay boss Tabarez
RELATED STORY
Suarez, Cavani lead Uruguay World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 greatest aerial threats
RELATED STORY
A look at Liverpool's recent run of attacking tridents:...
RELATED STORY
Wales 0-1 Uruguay: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 superstars who flopped in round one
RELATED STORY
Sweden has a lot to be upset about after last-minute loss
RELATED STORY
5 Questionable Goalkeeping Errors That Cost The Team
RELATED STORY
Suarez sends Uruguay, and Russia, to last 16 at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us