×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

I learned a lot from Mourinho and Ancelotti - Drogba open to management

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    24 Nov 2018, 18:49 IST
Didier Drogba - cropped
Didier Drogba and Jose Mourinho during their Chelsea days

Didier Drogba feels playing under Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti has given him the tools to carve out a successful career in management.

The Chelsea legend called time on an illustrious playing career this week and has wasted little time suggesting that a move into management could be next.   

The 40-year-old played under Mourinho and Ancelotti at Stamford Bridge and is confident he learned enough from them to set him up for a successful career of his own in the dugout. 

"I've met enough managers to make it possible," he told Soccer AM.

"I've worked with a lot of managers - different skills, different approaches - and I've played with a lot of very good players who understand the game.

"I learned so much that this could be an option, a good option.

"When you have Mourinho, Ancelotti, all these managers, and players like Frank Lampard, John Terry, Michael Ballack, Petr Cech, all these guys, you learn a lot.

"In a dressing room you experience so many things so when I ask if management could an option. Why not? I think I could do well."

Drogba's career haul of trophies including four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and three EFL Cups. He also scored the winning penalty in the 2012 Champions League final, defeating Bayern Munich and earning Chelsea their first title in the competition.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Didier Drogba- A Chelsea legend, National hero and...
RELATED STORY
Didier Drogba Tribute, The Chelsea and Cote D'Ivoire Legend
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Didier Drogba Moments
RELATED STORY
Chelsea legend Drogba confirms retirement at 40
RELATED STORY
I love you like a brother - Terry lauds retiring Drogba
RELATED STORY
Lampard pays tribute to retiring 'monster' Drogba
RELATED STORY
Revealed: Clubs with the longest winning streaks to...
RELATED STORY
A letter to the very special Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
4 things only a true Chelsea fan can understand
RELATED STORY
Opinion: John Terry is a true Chelsea legend
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
Today BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
Today EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
Today FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
Today MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
Today WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
Today WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
Today TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
Tomorrow AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us