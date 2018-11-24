I learned a lot from Mourinho and Ancelotti - Drogba open to management

Didier Drogba and Jose Mourinho during their Chelsea days

Didier Drogba feels playing under Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti has given him the tools to carve out a successful career in management.

The Chelsea legend called time on an illustrious playing career this week and has wasted little time suggesting that a move into management could be next.

The 40-year-old played under Mourinho and Ancelotti at Stamford Bridge and is confident he learned enough from them to set him up for a successful career of his own in the dugout.

"I've met enough managers to make it possible," he told Soccer AM.

"I've worked with a lot of managers - different skills, different approaches - and I've played with a lot of very good players who understand the game.

"I learned so much that this could be an option, a good option.

"When you have Mourinho, Ancelotti, all these managers, and players like Frank Lampard, John Terry, Michael Ballack, Petr Cech, all these guys, you learn a lot.

"In a dressing room you experience so many things so when I ask if management could an option. Why not? I think I could do well."

Drogba's career haul of trophies including four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and three EFL Cups. He also scored the winning penalty in the 2012 Champions League final, defeating Bayern Munich and earning Chelsea their first title in the competition.