I really missed that winning feeling – Kroos

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    24 Oct 2018, 04:02 IST
ToniKroos - cropped
Toni Kroos in action against Viktoria Plzen

Toni Kroos was relieved to record a first victory in six matches after Champions League holders Real Madrid overcame Viktoria Plzen.

Madrid have gone through a poor run in all competitions, increasing the pressure on head coach Julen Lopetegui, but they got back on track with a 2-1 success at home to Plzen on Tuesday.

Karim Benzema and Marcelo were on the scoresheet, with star midfielder Kroos describing his relief as he called on Madrid to improve further ahead of a trip to LaLiga champions Barcelona for Sunday's Clasico.

"I really missed that winning feeling because in the last few years, we've been so used to it," he said. "But I was sure we'd always get back to winning ways.

"We have to continue working because not everything was perfect. Of course, not everything was bad before and not everything is good now. We have to continue. We've got a big game on Sunday.

On Madrid's continued woes in front of goal, he added: "It's always good to create chances but that's our problem at the moment: we've not scored enough goals from our chances.

"The only thing you can do is keep working and creating chances. We could have scored four or five goals, but it's always better to have these chances than not. It's something we need to work on."

