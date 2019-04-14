×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I want to do other things before I die! - No plans for Pep to match Hodgson's longevity

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    14 Apr 2019, 03:00 IST
GuardiolaHodgson - Cropped
Pep Guardiola and Roy Hodgson

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes it would be impossible for him to emulate Crystal Palace counterpart Roy Hodgson and remain in football management until the age of 71.

Hodgson and Palace play host to Guardiola's men on Sunday, a little over two hours before Premier League leaders Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield.

The race for the 2018-19 title looks set to go down to the wire and the reigning champions will be wary ahead of their visit to Selhurst Park, having lost 3-2 at home to Palace prior to Christmas.

Hodgson has since become the oldest man to manage a team in a Premier League fixture, but Guardiola has no desire to remain in the game anywhere near as long as the former England boss.

"In my case? No way. It's impossible. Roy Hodgson loves it, it's incredible. When that happens, it's because he has the passion in himself," the 48-year-old told a news conference. "It's nice to see him again on Sunday.

"I am curious to do other things before I die. I love my job, but I am always thinking to do something different. There is my wife and family too. 71? No way.

"You have to have a special energy and I think at 71 - except Roy Hodgson - the others cannot do it.

"No. I am 48, so 71? It's many years [away]. I don't think like that and I don't have plans. I learn that life is decided most of the time. 

Advertisement

"I will do other things. I'm curious to see, not all my time will be on the bench. My 10 seasons have been stressful, demanding, incredible. I couldn't expect in my dreams how good it has been and there will be a few more years. I want to experience something else but not [wait] until [I'm] 71."

Guardiola has developed a reputation as something of an obsessive during a trophy-laden managerial career with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now City, but the Catalan still looks to unwind whenever possible, with this weekend's Masters tournament at Augusta allowing him the opportunity to briefly indulge in his passion for golf.

"When we play Tuesday and Sunday we have one day off. You work a half-day and after go home, see sometimes the Masters," he said.

"Nothing special, I stay here with my family. I don't have much time, we have busy fixtures and a lot of games so I don't have much time."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Pep Guardiola: The only way I know to Play football | Beautiful Football
RELATED STORY
De Jong: I spoke to PSG and City before signing for Barca
RELATED STORY
Mendy nightclub visit no major problem for Guardiola
RELATED STORY
I know what he wants to do - Guardiola sympathises with Sarri
RELATED STORY
I have to get Instagram - Guardiola unsure of Mendy whereabouts
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola can't be compared says German star
RELATED STORY
I am not a greenkeeper - Guardiola rejects long grass claim
RELATED STORY
I want to see him happy, so he has to decide - Sarri unsure over Hazard's future
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Man City want Gundogan to stay
RELATED STORY
Not even Ferguson's Man United won a quadruple, says Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us