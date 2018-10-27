×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Ilicic impresses as Atalanta beats Parma 3-0

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    27 Oct 2018, 21:12 IST
AP Image

MILAN (AP) — Josip Ilicic continued to impress as he helped Atalanta to a 3-0 victory over Parma in the Italian league on Saturday.

Ilicic netted a Serie A hat trick in last week's 5-1 win at Chievo Verona, ending a nine-match winless streak in all competitions for Atalanta. The Slovenia midfielder didn't score this round but was at the heart of Atalanta's good play.

Parma goalkeeper Luigi Sepe had done well to keep Atalanta at bay in the first half and he parried Ilicic's fierce strike in the 55th minute but it came off Riccardo Gagliolo and went into the back of the net.

Atalanta doubled its lead in the 72nd when a corner was flicked on and came to Jose Luis Palomino at the back post, and he tapped it in. There was a lengthy review by the video assistant referee on a suspected offside by Palomino before the goal was finally awarded.

Gianluca Mancini extended Atalanta's lead by volleying in Ilicic's corner eight minutes later.

Ilicic almost got on the scoresheet but his effort came off the crossbar.

Juventus, which dropped its first points in Serie A last weekend, plays at relegation-threatened Empoli later, ahead of Fiorentina's match at Torino.

Associated Press
NEWS
Serie A 2018/19 - Round 10: Saturday matches preview
RELATED STORY
Inter left counting the cost of 1-0 derby win against Milan
RELATED STORY
Serie A transfer round-up: Zaza joins Torino, Parma sign...
RELATED STORY
ITALIAN LEAGUE 2018-19: Empoli, Parma, Frosinone make return
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 4
RELATED STORY
Parma points punishment overturned
RELATED STORY
Gattuso wary of wounded Atalanta as Higuain receives...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea loan Pasalic to Atalanta
RELATED STORY
Gomez inspires Atalanta to 4-0 win over Frosinone in Serie A
RELATED STORY
Top 4 iconic goalkeepers of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us