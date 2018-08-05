Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Klopp applauds Alisson after solid debut

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.40K   //    05 Aug 2018, 03:51 IST
alisson-cropped
Liverpool's Alisson

Jurgen Klopp was impressed with the focus and general solidity Alisson showed on his Liverpool debut in Saturday's 5-0 crushing of Napoli.

Liverpool made Alisson the most expensive goalkeeper of all time last month when they and Roma struck a deal which could eventually reach €72.5million.

The arrival of a new goalkeeper had long looked a necessity for the Reds, given the woes of Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius over the last couple of years.

Alisson was unsurprisingly their primary target having been linked with him extensively for several months, and he pulled on a Liverpool shirt for the first time on Saturday in their penultimate pre-season friendly.

And the Brazil international made a strong impression on Klopp in Dublin as Napoli were brushed aside.

"He's quite a good footballer - probably as good as the goalie he is," Klopp told reporters after the match.

"An all-round good performance for the first game, especially because I think everyone can imagine what happens inside a human being in a situation like that, playing the first game after all the things that were written about it and all that stuff.

"Playing against Napoli, it was the strongest side we played so far, 100 per cent. They had nearly a full squad here and it can look completely different.

"He was very, very aware of all situations when he was needed behind a high last line.

"We involved him a lot in our build-up, but we need to get used to that a little bit more still - that's clear, [and] he needs to get used to it a little bit more, but there were a lot of good build-up situations, so that helps.

"But at the end he's there to catch balls and he did that in all the decisive moments, so I'm really pleased."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Alisson to make Liverpool bow against Napoli, Klopp confirms
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Why Liverpool need Alisson Becker
RELATED STORY
Alisson to link up with Liverpool at Evian training camp
RELATED STORY
Mourinho: Klopp has to deliver after spending spree
RELATED STORY
Liverpool team and transfer signings analysis for 2018/19...
RELATED STORY
Can Jurgen Klopp make Liverpool the surprise package this...
RELATED STORY
Alisson, Firmino included in Liverpool training camp squad
RELATED STORY
Liverpool's well-documented goalkeeping woes as Reds make...
RELATED STORY
'That's not normal' – Klopp stunned by Shaqiri's overhead...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool rejected the chance to sign Alisson for €4.5...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us