Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Klopp dismisses Kane criticism as 'rubbish'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
838   //    14 Sep 2018, 16:10 IST
HarryKaneJurgenKlopp - cropped
Harry Kane and Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp feels suggestions that Harry Kane is labouring for Tottenham are "rubbish".

England captain Kane won the World Cup Golden Boot as his country reached the semi-finals of Russia 2018 but has appeared short of his best over recent weeks.

The 25-year-old striker still managed goals in Spurs' wins over Fulham and Manchester United last month and Klopp is refusing to indulge in the notion Kane is currently below par as Liverpool prepare to travel to Wembley on Saturday.

“That's just rubbish, I would say," he told Sky Sports.

“After a World Cup when England got so far in the tournament they have no rest.

“He had maybe two weeks [of] holiday. He cannot get the rest

“He will find his form, maybe at the weekend. And he has delivered already. We judge Harry Kane because he is at the highest level.

“If you go through the line-up of Tottenham you can see that they can replace Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris [both of whom are injured this weekend]. They have a very good squad used to all situations."

Klopp offered further sympathy over Kane's lack of a break and conceded Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson was in the same boat after his World Cup exertions with England.

"A good pre-season should be three or four weeks and a good break should be three or four weeks," he explained.

"They didn't have it. We say a lot over the past few years that we ask too much from the players. It's a weird situation.

“And now with the Nations League you see the national coaches cannot rest our players because it is a proper competition.

“It’s a constant challenge for all of us, but we have to deal with it and nothing can be perfect."

Liverpool's perfect record of four wins from four over the opening weeks of the season has heightened anticipation of a sustained title challenge from Anfield this time around.

Their manager is keen to temper expectations at this stage and feels Tottenham also have the capacity to challenge reigning champions Manchester City for the Premier League crown.

"We have to be good. We are Liverpool and we have a good squad. We must work hard on the pitch, on the training pitch and at any specific stadium every week, Klopp said. 

"We have to be much more consistent, we have to be 100 per cent focused in every competition.

"We need all our players to make specific changes in certain moments and then maybe it can be good."

On whether Tottenham can challenge for top spot, Klopp added: "Of course, of course 100 per cent.

"They are a great team. They have played together for four, four-and-a-half years. It's still a very young squad. It is a really interesting project what they are doing there.

“They can cause anybody problems but so can we."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Ozil criticism 'hypocritical', says Klopp
RELATED STORY
Klopp slams 'crazy' German media
RELATED STORY
Judging Jurgen Klopp: Why is the Liverpool manager not...
RELATED STORY
Premier League's most lethal forwards
RELATED STORY
Does Mourinho's Manchester United lack an identity?
RELATED STORY
Liverpool not interested Rabiot deal, Klopp targets...
RELATED STORY
Can Jurgen Klopp succeed where others have failed?
RELATED STORY
Gerrard doesn't need coaching advice – Klopp praises...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham vs Liverpool: 5 stats you need to know
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
Tomorrow TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Tomorrow AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Tomorrow CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Tomorrow NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us