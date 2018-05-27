Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Klopp: Liverpool behind Karius after Champions League horror show

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Loris Karius will have to deal with his poor performance which cost the Reds in Kiev.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 05:38 IST
    1.57K
    LorisKarius-cropped
    Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius

    Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool will rally around distraught goalkeeper Loris Karius after his horror show in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

    It was a night to forget for Karius in Kiev, where his two errors helped Madrid to a 3-1 victory and their third successive Champions League title on Saturday.

    Karius was tearful post-match as he apologised to the travelling Liverpool fans after he bizarrely threw the ball in off Madrid striker Karim Benzema for the opening goal in the second half.

    The German was also at fault having allowed Gareth Bale's second goal – a long-range effort – to escape his grasp, after the Welshman had sensationally restored Madrid's lead following Sadio Mane's equaliser.

    Asked about Karius in the aftermath of his second Champions League final loss, manager Klopp told reporters: "I have only very, very few words after the game but it's nothing to talk about.

    "I really feel for him, nobody wants that, [but] that's the situation. The mistakes were obvious, we don't have to talk about that, it's all clear; he knows it, I know it, you all know it.

    "Now, he has to deal with it, we have to deal with it, we will do that – of course we will be with him, there's no doubt about that. It was not his night, obviously."

    Liverpool's goalkeeping situation has been problematic throughout the season, after Klopp rotated between Karius and Simon Mignolet.

    Klopp has been linked with Roma star Alisson, Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Juventus great Gianluigi Buffon.

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
    Champions League final player ratings: Bale stars as...
    RELATED STORY
    I lost Liverpool the game – Karius apologises for...
    RELATED STORY
    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points from the...
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool: 3 Things That Went Wrong For...
    RELATED STORY
    Twitter erupts as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final 2018: Red-hot Liverpool look to...
    RELATED STORY
    Bale, Karius send Twitter into overdrive in action-packed...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final: Comparing Liverpool's winning XI...
    RELATED STORY
    5 reasons why Liverpool should win the Champions League
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
    02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
    02 Jun THA CHI 05:00 PM
    02 Jun AUS GER 09:30 PM
    02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
    02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    FT REA LIV
    3 - 1
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018