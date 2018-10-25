×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Klopp reveals Fabinho's birthday present

Omnisport
NEWS
News
175   //    25 Oct 2018, 14:44 IST
Fabinho - cropped
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho

Jurgen Klopp praised Fabinho for responding to the "birthday present" of being selected in his favourite position with a fine display against Red Star Belgrade.

The Brazil midfielder was at his combative best as the Reds went top of Group C thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane either side of a Mohamed Salah brace.

Fabinho was a reported £43.7million arrival from Monaco in May but has struggled to establish himself in Klopp's first XI amid Liverpool's impressive start to the campaign.

He made only his second start in the 4-0 win at Anfield on Wednesday, a day after turning 25, and thrived alongside Georginio Wijnaldum at the base of the midfield.

"Very good. Very, very good," Klopp said when asked about Fabinho's performance at a post-match news conference.

"The present for his birthday was not that he was in the line-up, it was that we played his favourite system with a double-six!

"He played really well and it was good to see. He was very aggressive and everything was there.

"For his first game for a while, his second from the beginning, it was good, really good. It is quite impressive what people saw."

And Klopp believes there is more to come from Fabinho, who can become a key figure in Liverpool's battle for honours on multiple fronts.

"It always helps a player if you play a good game – it helped us and helped him," he added. "That was the start, so let's carry on."

Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Fabinho to get chance against Red Star, says Klopp
RELATED STORY
Is it time for Wijnaldum to change his style of play for...
RELATED STORY
Doubters to Believers: Looking back at 3 years of Jurgen...
RELATED STORY
Babbel: Klopp must win trophies now at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Liverpool's defensive improvement has hurt attack – Klopp
RELATED STORY
Judging Jurgen Klopp: Why is the Liverpool manager not...
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola - Comparing the two top...
RELATED STORY
Group C will stay exciting for Liverpool, says Klopp
RELATED STORY
Klopp compares Liverpool to dog without favourite toy
RELATED STORY
Liverpool's scoring slump no concern for cautious Klopp
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us