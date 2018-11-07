×
Lawyer: Russian tycoon Rybolovlev detained in Monaco

News
44   //    07 Nov 2018, 15:48 IST
AP Image

PARIS (AP) — A lawyer says Russian tycoon Dimitri Rybolovlev, the owner of Monaco's soccer club, has been detained in the principality in an investigation into suspected corruption and other allegations.

Lawyer Frank Michel said Rybolovlev was detained Tuesday in Monaco. The newspaper Le Monde, which first reported the detention, said the tycoon's home was searched.

Michel is the Monaco lawyer for Swiss art dealer, Yves Bouvier, who has lodged a legal complaint for corruption and money laundering that centers on a lawyer for Rybolovlev.

Lawyers for Rybolovlev would not say, when asked Wednesday morning, whether Rybolovlev remains in detention. They sent a statement dated Tuesday that said Rybolovlev was being questioned.

The Russian Embassy in Paris, which oversees Monaco, said it is aware of the detention and asked Monaco authorities for information but has not received a response.

