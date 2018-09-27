Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Lazio wins 2-1 at Udinese for 5th successive victory

Associated Press
27 Sep 2018
MILAN (AP) — Lazio is heading into this weekend's capital derby against Roma full of confidence after recording a fifth consecutive victory with a 2-1 win at Udinese on Wednesday.

Lazio went in front in the 60th minute when Udinese goalkeeper Simone Scuffet could only parry Luis Alberto's free kick and Francesco Acerbi volleyed in the rebound from close range for his first goal for the club.

Joaquin Correa also added his first Lazio goal six minutes later. The Argentine beat Jens Stryger Larsen on the left of the penalty area, leaving the Denmark international on his backside, and slotted into the far corner from a tight angle.

Lazio then had a nervy final 10 minutes after Bram Nuytinck's overhead kick was deflected into the back of the net by Milan Badelj.

Roma plays later, against struggling Frosinone.

There is another big match this weekend, with Juventus welcoming Napoli. Juventus, the only Serie A team with a perfect record, hosts Bologna later on Wednesday, while Napoli entertains Parma.

