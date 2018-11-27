×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Lewandowski chases milestone goal - Champions League in Opta numbers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
112   //    27 Nov 2018, 13:31 IST
RobertLewandowski - cropped
Robert Lewandowski celebrates for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will hope to bounce back from a frustrating weekend in the Bundesliga as Robert Lewandowski targets a Champions League milestone against Benfica.

The German giants are not the only top side looking for a response, with free-scoring Manchester City facing Lyon, who defeated Pep Guardiola's men earlier in this campaign.

City's group rivals Hoffenheim are on a peculiar streak as they continue to make strides in European football, while Cristiano Ronaldo has a record in his sights for Juventus.

We bring you details of all of the above and more in the Opta numbers ahead of Tuesday's Champions League action.

 

AEK Athens v Ajax

3 - Ajax have won all three of the sides' previous meetings by an aggregate score of 7-1.

4 - AEK are one of just two teams to have lost all four of their Champions League games this season (along with Lokomotiv Moscow). They have never lost five in a row in the competition.

 

Bayern Munich v Benfica

9 - Bayern have never lost to Benfica (W6 D3), winning 2-0 in Lisbon in the reverse fixture.

49 - Robert Lewandowski has scored 49 goals in 76 Champions League games. Only six players have ever reached 50 in the competition, while the Polish striker will be the third quickest to reach the milestone if he scores in this game.

 

Lyon v Manchester City

1 - Lyon have only lost one of their 10 home European games against English sides (W3 D6), with that defeat coming against Arsenal in February 2001 (0-1).

12 - City are the highest scorers in this season's Champions League, netting 12 goals in their four games so far.

Hoffenheim v Shakhtar Donetsk

12 - Hoffenheim have both scored and conceded in all 12 of their games played in European competitions.

14 - Shakhtar have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 14 Champions League games, conceding a total of 30 goals in that run.

 

CSKA Moscow v Viktoria Plzen

14 - Plzen have conceded more goals than any other side in the Champions League this season (14).

24 - CSKA have the youngest average starting XI in the Champions League so far this season (24y 20d), while Plzen have the oldest (29y 309d).

 

Roma v Real Madrid

2 - Real Madrid have lost two of their last four away Champions League group stage games – more than they had lost in their previous 26 such games (W18 D7 L1).

13 - Since the start of last season, only Ronaldo (16) has scored more Champions League goals than Roma's Edin Dzeko (13).

 

Juventus v Valencia

0 - Juventus lost their last home match against Manchester United - they have never lost consecutive home games in all European competitions in their history.

32 - Ronaldo has scored against 32 different opponents in the Champions League. If he scores against Valencia, he will equal Raul's competition record of having scored against 33 different teams.

Manchester United v Young Boys

3 - Manchester United are winless in their last three Champions League home games (D1 L2) in all European competitions, they have never gone four without a win at Old Trafford.

5 - Romelu Lukaku has scored five goals in his three previous appearances against Young Boys, with all five coming in his two games against them for Everton in the 2014-15 Europa League.

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester City Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Cristiano Ronaldo out to end goal drought - Champions...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo gunning for United, Aguero targets double record...
RELATED STORY
Juve's fortress, prolific Pogba and Guardiola losses –...
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho's 300 Premier League games in Opta numbers
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid seek to plug Ronaldo scoring gap – Champions...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 last-minute goals in the Premier League 
RELATED STORY
4 best Argentine players to have played in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Mourinho's United and the problem...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Manchester Derbies of the Premier League Era
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League records held by non-English players
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
ISL 2018-19
FT BEN DEL
1 - 0
 Bengaluru vs Delhi Dynamos
Today PUN NOR 07:30 PM Pune City vs NorthEast United
Tomorrow ATK GOA 07:30 PM ATK vs Goa
29 Nov CHE KER 07:30 PM Chennaiyin vs Kerala Blasters
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow JUV VAL 01:30 AM Juventus vs Valencia
Tomorrow BAY BEN 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Benfica
Tomorrow OLY MAN 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Manchester City
Tomorrow ROM REA 01:30 AM Roma vs Real Madrid
Tomorrow MAN YOU 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Young Boys
29 Nov PSV BAR 01:30 AM PSV vs Barcelona
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us