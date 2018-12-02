×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Middlesbrough 0 Aston Villa 3: Abraham strikes as Randolph errors cost hosts

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    02 Dec 2018, 01:22 IST
Abraham - Cropped
Tammy Abraham scores against Middlesbrough. CREDIT: Twitter @AVFCOfficial

Tammy Abraham scored his 11th Championship goal of the season as Aston Villa recorded an impressive 3-0 away win over promotion rivals Middlesbrough.

In-form Villa now have 13 points from their last five games, while a first defeat in eight for third-placed Boro, who were hindered by a dire performance from goalkeeper Darren Randolph, left the hosts five points adrift of leaders Norwich City. 

Dean Smith's men are eighth in the table and within three points of the play-off places.

Randolph produced a superb stop to keep out an early first-time effort from Abraham and the striker who netted four goals against Nottingham Forest last time out was frustrated again when he had a strong penalty claim rejected after a challenge from George Friend.

But Villa moved ahead after 20 minutes, Randolph poorly attempting to punch clear a Jack Grealish corner, allowing away captain James Chester to convert from close range.

Villa's second arrived after 64 minutes, man-of-the-moment Abraham sliding in to convert from inside the six-yard box after Yannick Bolasie's shot across the face of goal.

The closest Boro came to a goal was when Villa keeper Orjan Nyland brilliantly tipped a powerful Jordan Hugill strike onto the crossbar late on.

But a miserable evening for Tony Pulis was summed up when his former Stoke City player Glenn Whelan somehow beat Randolph with a long-range shot straight at the goalkeeper, his 83rd-minute strike coming just 55 seconds after he was introduced as a substitute.

Omnisport
NEWS
Championship review: Leaders held at home, Smith suffers...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Abraham nets four as Villa and...
RELATED STORY
Aston Villa 4 Birmingham City 2: Derby win sends Smith's...
RELATED STORY
Aston Villa 2 Bolton Wanderers 0: Grealish and Chester...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Whelan penalty miss piles the...
RELATED STORY
5 potential managers for Aston Villa 
RELATED STORY
Aston Villa appoint Smith with Terry as assistant
RELATED STORY
Aston Villa fans react to reports of a bid to re-sign...
RELATED STORY
Aston Villa appoint Dean Smith as manager and John Terry...
RELATED STORY
Brentford 1 Middlesbrough 2: Hugill & Tavernier goals...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us