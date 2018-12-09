Mirallas nets late as Fiorentina draws 3-3 at Sassuolo

MILAN (AP) — In a weekend of late comebacks, Fiorentina winger Kevin Mirallas scored his debut Serie A goal in the 96th minute to help his side rescue a 3-3 draw at Sassuolo.

All goals came after the hour mark, with Alfred Duncan and former Fiorentina forward Khouma Babacar giving Sassuolo a 2-0 lead before Giovanni Simeone pulled one back for the visitors in the 70th.

Sassuolo restored its two-goal advantage 10 minutes from time with a long-range shot from Stefano Sensi.

There was still time for both teams to have a player sent off with Sassuolo substitute Filip Djuricic picking up two yellows in his 11 minutes on the pitch.

Nikola Milenkovic was also dismissed following a second booking, shortly after Marco Benassi had closed the gap for Fiorentina.

Cagliara and Sampdoria had scored stoppage-time equalizers on Saturday and Fiorentina followed suit, with Mirallas running onto German Pezzella's through ball and firing into the far bottom corner.

It was the Belgium international's first goal for Fiorentina since signing on loan from Everton in August.

Fiorentina nevertheless slipped to 12th, two points below ninth-placed Sassuolo. Sixth-place Torino, which plays Champions League-chasing AC Milan later, is on the same number of points as Sassuolo.

Genoa was also playing Spal later in a relegation battle.

OTHER MATCHES

Duvan Zapata scored a hat trick as Atalanta won 3-1 at Udinese.

Atalanta moved up to seventh, while Udinese remained two points off the relegation zone as 18th-placed Bologna lost 2-1 at Empoli, which is only five points above the bottom three itself.

Chievo Verona remained winless and last in the standings but managed a 1-1 draw at Parma despite playing almost 20 minutes with 10 men after midfielder Fabio Depaoli was shown a second yellow card and sent off.