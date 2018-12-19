×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mourinho had to 'take the consequences', says Klopp

Omnisport
NEWS
News
308   //    19 Dec 2018, 08:50 IST
Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp - cropped
Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels for Jose Mourinho but said the sacked manager had to "take the consequences" for what happened at Manchester United.

Mourinho departed Old Trafford on Tuesday after his side were left 19 points adrift in the Premier League following a loss at Liverpool.

The Portuguese tactician won the Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League at United, but his team endured a miserable first half of this campaign.

While sympathetic towards Mourinho, Klopp said the 55-year-old needed to accept responsibility for United's struggles.

"He wanted to be successful at United and he was, but then it didn't work out in the way everybody wanted it to," he told UK newspapers.

"Then you have to take the consequences. That's how it is in our job. I always said it. It's the same for me and if the club thinks there is someone who can do it better, then they have to change.

"Today that's how it is. There's no looking at how we played in the last game; if they think there is someone who can do it better, change it now.

"In our jobs, that can be very expensive for the clubs. That is actually the only thing that saves our lives sometimes, but that's the situation."

Advertisement

Amid reports of dressing-room unrest, United are sixth in the Premier League – 11 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Klopp said he would be more concerned for a lower-league manager, who could struggle to find another job.

"I have to say on our level, and it's not that I don't feel for him or whatever, I know it's difficult to get as a person, but if a manager got the sack in the Championship or in League One or League Two then that's a bad moment because you don't know if they will get another job," he said.

"If Jose wants to have another job, he has it in two days. That's really easy. We are talking about someone at a really high level."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Mourinho sacked: Klopp praises departed Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Fabinho was 'outstanding', says Klopp
RELATED STORY
Liverpool can't be judged just on trophies – Klopp...
RELATED STORY
3 tactical changes Jose Mourinho should make against...
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho takes potshots at Jurgen Klopp and...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
'Klopp denies an answer!' - Liverpool boss dismisses...
RELATED STORY
The lucky ones - Mourinho assesses Liverpool's title charge
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's players are not dishonest – Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Should I start watching Mourinho's news conferences?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us