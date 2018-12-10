×
Neymar happy to play in any position for PSG - Draxler

Omnisport
NEWS
News
102   //    10 Dec 2018, 14:58 IST
neymar-cropped
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar

Neymar is happy to play in any position for Paris Saint-Germain, according to team-mate Julian Draxler.

Neymar has scored 11 goals in 12 Ligue 1 appearances for the French champions this season and has been used on the left and as a number 10 by coach Thomas Tuchel.

PSG released a statement this week insisting they would not be forced to sell Neymar to satisfy Financial Fair Play regulations and Draxler hailed the value of the Brazilian's versatility.

"We know that Neymar has great skills," the midfielder told Goal. "He's a great player, so we try to find him everywhere on the pitch.

"If he plays on the left side we try to find him on the left side, if he plays as number 10 we try to find him in the centre.

"You know he doesn't really care in which position he plays, because he tries to be everywhere on the pitch."

Neymar has scored in each of his past three matches for PSG and Draxler explained that picking out the 26-year-old was central to his own job in the team.

"Of course if you have a player like him you have to give him the ball," he added. "That's also kind of my role at the moment."

A win against Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday would guarantee PSG their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

