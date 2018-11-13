×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Nicky Butt: Manchester United low on confidence

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    13 Nov 2018, 09:33 IST
shaw-mou-cropped
Manchester United's Luke Shaw and Jose Mourinho

Nicky Butt believes despite Jose Mourinho's consistent team selections, Manchester United have suffered due to a lack of confidence in the squad.

In spite of coming off a win away to Juventus in the Champions League, Sunday's 3-1 loss to Manchester City leaves them 12 points off the Premier League leaders in eighth.

With a lack of confidence, according to Butt, inconsistent performances and results are expected.

"I think it's difficult when you have got players that aren't in form," he told Sky Sports. "It doesn't matter who you are or what team you manage, if the players are not on a high or confident they are not going to win too many games."

"At United at the minute, players are low on confidence. They came up against probably the best team in Europe (Manchester City) and got beaten."

With games against Southampton and Crystal Palace after the international break, the United academy manager believes they present a chance for morale to improve, heading into the busy Christmas schedule.

"They are steadily improving," Butt said. "The manager has recognised that and they are getting consistency in the team.

"The injury to Pogba can kill any team. They are not getting all the luck but that City game is gone now and hopefully they can push on to Christmas and get into a position where they are challenging in the top four."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Manchester United loan Wilson to Aberdeen
RELATED STORY
Greenwood signs first professional deal at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United complete the signing of former...
RELATED STORY
5 times Manchester United pulled off a miraculous comeback
RELATED STORY
5 players who have played for both Manchester United and...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Manchester United Will Win Against Watford...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Manchester United Goalkeepers of all Time
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Manchester City
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United youth players who never fulfilled...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Manchester United: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us