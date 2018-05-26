Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    No offers for Lyon captain Fekir, Aulas claims

    Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has not held transfer talks with any party regarding skipper Nabil Fekir.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 00:28 IST
    178
    Nabil Fekir - cropped
    Lyon forward Nabil Fekir.

    Lyon are aware of interest in Nabil Fekir but are yet to receive an approach for the highly-rated playmaker, according to club president Jean-Michel Aulas.

    Fekir, 24, has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League side Liverpool after turning heads with an 18-goal season in Ligue 1.

    Reports suggest the Reds will lodge a bid following the Champions League final against Real Madrid, with the windfall from that match to potentially help in funding the move.

    Aulas, however, insists any deal for the club captain will not be completed for some time.

    "We simply know that teams are interested. His agent, Jean-Pierre Bernes, has told us so," Aulas told L'Equipe.

    "There have been no discussions either with Nabil or with other clubs, so it's very premature.

    "He's also hesitating about whether he wants to play in the Champions League with Lyon."

    Fekir is in Didier Deschamps' national team camp as part of France's preparations for the World Cup.

    Speaking to reporters, the 10-cap international reiterated his intention to keep a lid on speculation.

    "For now, I am at Clairefontaine. Games are coming and I really don't have my [club] situation on my mind," Fekir said.

    "I will let things happen but nothing is done. I have to talk with Jean-Michel Aulas and we'll see what happens next."

    Premier League 2017-18 Liverpool Football
