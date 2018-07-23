Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pedro sees similarities between Sarri and Guardiola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2.75K   //    23 Jul 2018, 16:46 IST
Maurizio Sarri and Pep Guardiola
Maurizio Sarri and Pep Guardiola

Chelsea winger Pedro sees similarities between new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri and his former coach Pep Guardiola.

Pedro played under Guardiola for five years in Barcelona, following the Catalan into the first team at Camp Nou after they worked together in the B side in 2007-08.

Sarri only took over from Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge less than two weeks ago, but the Spanish winger has already noticed parallels with the Manchester City boss.

"They are similar. Their intensity, mentality. It is good," said Pedro.

"It is good. These ideas, it will take time. The coach is very motivating. A really good, honest coach. I knew of him and what he did at Napoli. I was not close with him but he is a very good coach with very good ideas.

"When he arrived he was very good with the players, speaking a lot and really, really hammering on the pitch his ideas. It is a very big change for the players."

Sarri gained a reputation for an attacking brand of possession football at Napoli, where he was in charge for three seasons.

He has already raided his former club as he looks to implement his style in west London, signing Italy midfielder Jorginho – who will make his first Chelsea appearance against Perth Glory on Monday – in a deal reportedly worth £57m.

Commenting on the new signing, Pedro said: "Jorginho is a very good player, clever, fast. This is good and a big challenge for him to play here in the Premier League but he is very strong."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Guardiola would love to see Sarri in Premier League
RELATED STORY
One or two changes required at Chelsea, says Sarri
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: It would've been a mistake for Jorginho to...
RELATED STORY
3 alternatives to Jorginho for Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Guardiola 2021: Pep's Manchester City could spark Premier...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Jorginho links up with Sarri at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Sarri, not Sarri: How Antonio Conte's title winning...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City's top four transfer targets this summer
RELATED STORY
5 clubs renowned for fielding foreign players
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Spurs to cash in on star...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us