Ronaldo as good as ever – Ancelotti

Omnisport
NEWS
News
79   //    30 Sep 2018, 14:22 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo - cropped
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo remains the same brilliant attacking force he was at Real Madrid, according to former coach and current Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Ronaldo set up two and had a hand in the third as the champions came from behind to beat Napoli 3-1 on Saturday and move six points clear at the summit.

His influential performance continued a fine start to life with Juve that has been marred only be a red card on his Champions League debut for the club.

Three goals in seven Serie A appearances have otherwise demonstrated his enduring quality and Ancelotti, who oversaw the 33-year-old for two seasons in Madrid, believes his standards are as high as ever.

"I've seen the usual Ronaldo, a player very important for his side," Ancelotti said.

"He is constantly in the game and always a danger for opponents. He is always present in attack and, as I said before, he adds extra value to Serie A.

"It's a pleasure to watch him playing in Italy."

Defeat at Allianz Stadium was Napoli's second in eight competitive matches under Ancelotti.

The ex-Bianconeri boss received a frosty reception from the home fans that he insisted came as no concern.

"The chants were normal. I'll console myself with the 2003 Champions League trophy," the 59-year-old said, referencing his AC Milan side's triumph over Juve.

