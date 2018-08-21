Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ronaldo won't win Serie A by himself, warns Allan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
420   //    21 Aug 2018, 19:54 IST
cristiano ronaldo - cropped
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival will not make Juventus certain to win the Serie A title, Napoli midfielder Allan has warned.

The 33-year-old made his debut for Juve in Saturday's 3-2 win over Chievo, having joined from Real Madrid in a €112million deal in July.

Ronaldo failed to score in that match, but his appearance caused a spike in television ratings, with a reported 2.3million viewers making Juve's victory the fourth-highest total for a Serie A match on Sky Sport Italia.

Allan, whose Napoli side won 2-1 at Lazio, is happy to see a player of Ronaldo's pedigree in Italy's top flight and thinks it will be a boost to the competition.

However, the former Udinese man insists one player alone cannot guarantee success in the title race.

"His arrival in Italy increases the competition's viewers and gives us one more reason to fight," he told Lance!.

"Of course, it is important to have the player who has won the award for the best player in the world five times in Italy. It shows the fact that clubs are going back to spending and want to fight for trophies.

"The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo is very important, he adds a lot of quality to Juventus, but one player cannot win Serie A alone.

"We believe in ourselves, we will do what we have always done and we will try to fight with Juventus."

Omnisport
NEWS
Ronaldo to Juventus a huge boost for Serie A – Matthaus
RELATED STORY
5 Players who may score more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
All eyes on Ronaldo ahead of Serie A debut for Juventus
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo doesn't guarantee Juventus the title, warns Allegri
RELATED STORY
Can Cristiano Ronaldo make Serie A great again?
RELATED STORY
Serie A defenders prepare for a unique challenge from...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo capture boosts Serie A - Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo tweets debut delight after Juve win
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo can help Serie A recapture former glory – Baptista
RELATED STORY
How Cristiano Ronaldo signing for Juventus is good news...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Europa League 2017-18
Tomorrow SIG SEV 10:30 PM Sigma Olomouc vs Sevilla
24 Aug GEN BRO 12:00 AM Genk vs Brøndby
24 Aug PAR BES 12:00 AM Partizan vs Beşiktaş
24 Aug ZOR RB- 12:00 AM Zorya vs RB Leipzig
24 Aug RAP FCS 12:00 AM Rapid Wien vs FCSB
24 Aug OLI SPA 12:00 AM Olimpija vs Spartak Trnava
24 Aug GEN BOR 12:15 AM Gent vs Bordeaux
24 Aug RAN UFA 12:15 AM Rangers vs Ufa
24 Aug ROS SHK 12:15 AM Rosenborg vs Shkendija
FA Cup 2018-19
Today TOW STA 12:15 AM Tower Hamlets vs Stanway Rovers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us