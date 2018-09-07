Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rudiger apologises for hurting France defender Pavard

Omnisport
NEWS
News
747   //    07 Sep 2018, 17:17 IST
benjamin pavard - cropped
Benjamin Pavard with marks on his neck after clashing with Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger has apologised to Benjamin Pavard after the Germany defender's studs left painful-looking marks on the France full-back's neck in Thursday's UEFA Nations League clash.

Chelsea defender Rudiger insisted it was not deliberate and has wished Pavard a swift recovery.

"Sorry for Benjamin Pavard, it wasn't intentional," Rudiger tweeted on Friday. 

"I have apologised to him right after it happened and I also want to use this opportunity to wish him a speedy recovery!"

Pavard did not accuse the centre-back of anything malicious and claimed the incident was merely part of the game.

"It's really painful, but it's part of football," said the Stuttgart man. "Honestly, I don't know if he did it intentionally. I haven't seen the replay yet. All I can say is that it's part of football."

There was little goalmouth action on Thursday, although French debutant Alphonse Areola made a string of good late saves to deny Mats Hummels, Thomas Muller and Matthias Ginter.

Pavard admitted the world champions were fortunate to escape with a draw against a Germany side determined to make up for their shock group-stage exit at the World Cup.

"We really suffered against a really good German team," he said. "They were vengeful after their World Cup.

"I think they had more energy than us. They returned from their holidays much earlier than us. We stayed strong as a team; that's our strength."

France host Netherlands on Sunday in their second Nations League match, while Germany face Peru in a friendly match in Sinsheim.

Omnisport
NEWS
Deschamps lavishes praise on in-demand France defender...
RELATED STORY
At World Cup, France defender Pavard makes his name
RELATED STORY
Germany 0-0 France: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Germany 0-0 France: Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Germany vs France - preview,...
RELATED STORY
Stuttgart stay good for Pavard, says Reschke
RELATED STORY
Areola: France suffered in Germany draw
RELATED STORY
Pavard denies Bayern agreement as World Cup winner eyes...
RELATED STORY
Media doubted Lloris but we didn't - Pavard
RELATED STORY
Kovac an admirer of Pavard, expects James to stay
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us