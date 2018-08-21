Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Salah sets up 2 goals, Liverpool beats Palace 2-0 in EPL

Associated Press
NEWS
News
296   //    21 Aug 2018, 03:49 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Salah won a first-half penalty converted by James Milner and also played in Sadio Mane for a late goal as Liverpool beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-0 on Monday for its second straight win to open the Premier League season.

In a typical all-action display by Salah, the Egypt forward was also the player fouled by Aaron Wan-Bissaka that earned the Palace right back a straight red card in the 75th minute because he was the last man.

The score was 1-0 at the time, Milner having slotted in the penalty on the stroke of halftime after Salah tumbled under a challenge from Mamadou Sakho.

Mane secured victory in the third minute of stoppage time when he ran onto a pass from his own half by Salah, advanced half the length of the field, and rounded the goalkeeper to shoot into an empty net at Selhurst Park.

"It was a very tough game. We knew before the game it would be," Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk said. "I don't think the big teams ever win here comfortably. I think a well-deserved three points."

Liverpool started the season with a 4-0 thrashing of West Ham and is living up to its billing as a potential threat to title favorite Manchester City, the defending champion.

"I'm not interested in sending a statement to Manchester City or anyone else," manager Juergen Klopp said. "I want to win football game and that's what we did tonight."

Liverpool has yet to concede a goal and carries a constant threat with its front three of Salah — last season's top scorer in the Premier League — Mane and Roberto Firmino. Mane already has three goals this season.

The closest Palace came to scoring was when Andros Townsend curled a long-rage shot against the crossbar in the first half.

"I thought we pushed them very hard. We should have come in at 0-0 at halftime and the second half would have been even tougher," Palace manager Roy Hodgson said. "We gave them enough problems and we can consider ourselves unlucky to lose 2-0."

Liverpool and City are two of six teams with the maximum six points.

Associated Press
NEWS
FPL 2018/19: Captain Choices for Gameweek 2
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Liverpool's probable...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Week 1 round up
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Golden Boot winners of last 10 seasons
RELATED STORY
Salah, Mane and Firmino not in competition says Klopp
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 6 things we learned from matchday...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs who were dismantled by Mohamed Salah
RELATED STORY
7 EPL Golden Boot Winners that Salah has Surpassed this...
RELATED STORY
The Top 5 EPL Goalscorers in Single Season 
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 7 player to watch for Gameweek 2
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
FT CRY LIV
0 - 2
 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Europa League 2017-18
23 Aug TOR LUD 05:30 AM Torpedo Kutaisi vs Ludogorets
23 Aug SIG SEV 10:30 PM Sigma Olomouc vs Sevilla
23 Aug SAR MAC 10:35 PM Sarpsborg 08 vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
23 Aug MAL MID 10:45 PM Malmö FF vs Midtjylland
23 Aug ATA KOB 11:30 PM Atalanta vs København
23 Aug BAS APO 11:30 PM Basel vs Apollon
23 Aug F-D CFR 11:30 PM F91 Dudelange vs CFR Cluj
23 Aug OLI SPA 11:30 PM Olimpija vs Spartak Trnava
FA Cup 2018-19
Tomorrow TOW STA 12:15 AM Tower Hamlets vs Stanway Rovers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us