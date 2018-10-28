×
Sassuolo draws 2-2 with Bologna in Emilia derby

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    28 Oct 2018, 19:16 IST
AP Image

ROME (AP) — Sassuolo twice came back from a goal down to draw 2-2 with Bologna in an Emilia derby on Sunday.

Former AC Milan midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng scored a decisive penalty five minutes from the end, giving him four goals in eight matches since returning to Serie A.

Rodrigo Palacio had put Bologna ahead two minutes in then Marlon Santos equalized for Sassuolo in the 17th.

Ibrahim Mbaye again put Bologna in front with a fortunate goal after the break before Stefano Sensi earned the penalty that Boateng converted.

Sassuolo, which has lost only once in five home matches, is seventh.

Bologna, which is coached by former Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi, is 16th.

