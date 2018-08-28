Shaw urges embattled Man United to bounce back

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 176 // 28 Aug 2018, 16:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United's Luke Shaw and Jose Mourinho

Luke Shaw apologised to Manchester United's fans and pledged the side would come out fighting after Monday's 3-0 defeat to Tottenham at Old Trafford.

The pressure continued to build on Jose Mourinho after Lucas Moura's double and a fine header from Harry Kane condemned the Portuguese to his heaviest home defeat as a manager.

Mourinho was in combative mood in his post-match news conference and Shaw wants to see United deliver a swift response to their second consecutive Premier League loss.

"To the fans that came out, we are sorry and we will be better next week, we will improve, we will keep working hard," he told MUTV.

Last night hurt. But I just wanna thank the fans for your amazing support it doesn’t go unnoticed. We will bounce back — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) August 28, 2018

"We have got to pick ourselves back up, keep working hard and we need to pick up points after two losses.

"We need to win and win in a good way.

"We played really well in the first half and if we keep playing like that, and take our chances, then we will win games.

"Of course it does [have an impact], especially with such a big impact of a result like this was.

"Losing 3-0, especially at home, is really sad. But we are going to bounce back. You see a lot of things in the media that go on about what our dressing room is like, but we have a really good spirit.

"We have a really good group of hard workers and amazing talents, everywhere you look on the field.

"We have got to start taking our chances and I am sure we will start winning more games."

Next up for United is Sunday's trip to Burnley.