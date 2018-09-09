Simeone's return to Inter 'a matter of time', says sister

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 288 // 09 Sep 2018, 18:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone is keen to return to Inter as head coach one day, according to his sister, who believes a move is "a matter of time".

The Argentinian left Atletico Madrid for Serie A and Inter as a player in 1997 and rumours persist that a similar coaching switch could soon follow, with Simeone persistently linked with the Italian giants.

And Natalia Simeone, the Atleti man's sister and agent, has confirmed that the 48-year-old wants to take charge at San Siro one day, although Lazio, another of his former clubs, are also of interest.

"Sooner or later [he will move] - Diego has said it, too," Natalia told Gazzetta dello Sport. "I think it will be a matter of time.

"He likes the place, the environment, living in Milan. Inter are a team that he would love to coach. But he has also remained very close to Lazio."

7 - Diego Simeone has won seven trophies as Atletico manager, the most in the history of the club:



UEFA Europa League

UEFA Super Cup

LaLiga

Copa del Rey

Supercopa



Champion. pic.twitter.com/fki4LRdCou — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 15, 2018

On Simeone's decision to stay at Atleti so far, she added: "In the end, passion always wins. Diego has been at Atletico Madrid for seven years.

"He is one of the best coaches in the world, but he stays where he believes there is still work to be done."