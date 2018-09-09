Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Simeone's return to Inter 'a matter of time', says sister

Omnisport
NEWS
News
288   //    09 Sep 2018, 18:21 IST
diegosimeone-cropped
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone is keen to return to Inter as head coach one day, according to his sister, who believes a move is "a matter of time".

The Argentinian left Atletico Madrid for Serie A and Inter as a player in 1997 and rumours persist that a similar coaching switch could soon follow, with Simeone persistently linked with the Italian giants.

And Natalia Simeone, the Atleti man's sister and agent, has confirmed that the 48-year-old wants to take charge at San Siro one day, although Lazio, another of his former clubs, are also of interest.

"Sooner or later [he will move] - Diego has said it, too," Natalia told Gazzetta dello Sport. "I think it will be a matter of time.

"He likes the place, the environment, living in Milan. Inter are a team that he would love to coach. But he has also remained very close to Lazio."

On Simeone's decision to stay at Atleti so far, she added: "In the end, passion always wins. Diego has been at Atletico Madrid for seven years.

"He is one of the best coaches in the world, but he stays where he believes there is still work to be done."

Omnisport
NEWS
