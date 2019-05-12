×
Spalletti and Inter not distracted by Conte talk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    12 May 2019, 20:04 IST
Luciano Spalletti - cropped
Inter boss Luciano Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti insists neither he nor his team will be affected by speculation suggesting Antonio Conte is set for Inter as they chase Champions League qualification.

Talk built this week that former Juventus and Chelsea coach Conte could replace Spalletti at the helm next season, despite the Nerazzurri being on course for a top-four finish.

With Inter slipping to fourth in the Serie A table, a point ahead of fifth-placed AC Milan, ahead of their game in hand at home to Chievo on Monday, Spalletti will not allow rumours to provide a distraction.

He suggested in his pre-match news conference that speculation over his future was standard at this stage of a campaign.

"The newspapers have been writing for months that I won't be Inter coach next season and they must have their reasons for that, because that's how the game works," he said.

"That doesn't change one iota what our goal is this season. I'd happily open the doors to our training sessions to prove just how well the players are training.

"There is only one route forward for us, which is to win matches and to secure Inter's place in the Champions League once again. That is the future. End of story.

"The players aren't thinking about Spalletti or other coaches, there is only Inter on their minds. The same goes for me.

"We want to qualify for the Champions League this season, just as we did last term. That would be a significant objective."

He added: "I'm not bothered and nor are the players with regards to me or my future.

"The players are not worried about what Inter will look like next season, because everyone is focused on how the team is doing at the moment.

"There will be 60,000 in tomorrow [Monday] night, not to keep the seat warm for next season but to drive the team on towards victory. No one is getting ahead of themselves.

"We are focused on today's training session [and] on tomorrow night's match. Monday's game is crucial. That would allow us to experience another season in the Champions League."

