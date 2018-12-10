Spalletti: No issue with Icardi watching Superclasico in Madrid

Inter striker Mauro Icardi

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti claimed he had no problem with rumoured Real Madrid target Mauro Icardi watching Sunday's Superclasico in the Spanish capital just two days before a crunch Champions League tie.

Argentina international Icardi was in the crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and bitter rivals River Plate, the latter emerging victorious to win a fourth title.

Inter will look to their talisman Icardi as Spalletti's men seek to continue their progress in their own continental competition when they face PSV on Tuesday.

Icardi's presence in Madrid on Sunday has been a talking point before that game – when Inter need to pick up more points than Tottenham to qualify – but Spalletti is perplexed as to why it is an issue for some.

"I do not see the problem," he told a news conference.

"There was the Juventus delegation and the Inter executives. I do not see where the problem is.

"Inter still has the same sense of conviction, at times we're made to pay for small drop-offs. The team is in good shape, it has everything that is needed to go and win #InterPSV to make our fans happy."

"It's like going to dinner somewhere else, it was with the wife to see a show."

Spalletti confirmed that Matias Vecino and fellow midfielder Radja Nainggolan are unlikely to be involved at San Siro against the Eredivisie champions.

Inter know they need a helping hand from Barcelona even if they beat PSV.

Ernesto Valverde's side host Spurs and have already qualified as group winners, yet Spalletti has urged his players not to worry about the game at Camp Nou.

"The only mistake we can make is worrying about the game in Barcelona," he said.

"They're serious professionals there. We just need to win our match."

