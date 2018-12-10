×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Spalletti: No issue with Icardi watching Superclasico in Madrid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
94   //    10 Dec 2018, 21:19 IST
Mauro Icardi - cropped
Inter striker Mauro Icardi

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti claimed he had no problem with rumoured Real Madrid target Mauro Icardi watching Sunday's Superclasico in the Spanish capital just two days before a crunch Champions League tie.

Argentina international Icardi was in the crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and bitter rivals River Plate, the latter emerging victorious to win a fourth title.

Inter will look to their talisman Icardi as Spalletti's men seek to continue their progress in their own continental competition when they face PSV on Tuesday.

Icardi's presence in Madrid on Sunday has been a talking point before that game – when Inter need to pick up more points than Tottenham to qualify – but Spalletti is perplexed as to why it is an issue for some.

"I do not see the problem," he told a news conference.

"There was the Juventus delegation and the Inter executives. I do not see where the problem is.

"It's like going to dinner somewhere else, it was with the wife to see a show."

Spalletti confirmed that Matias Vecino and fellow midfielder Radja Nainggolan are unlikely to be involved at San Siro against the Eredivisie champions.

Advertisement

Inter know they need a helping hand from Barcelona even if they beat PSV.

Ernesto Valverde's side host Spurs and have already qualified as group winners, yet Spalletti has urged his players not to worry about the game at Camp Nou.

"The only mistake we can make is worrying about the game in Barcelona," he said.

"They're serious professionals there. We just need to win our match."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Opinion: The reason why Real Madrid should sign Icardi in...
RELATED STORY
Inter unaware of Real Madrid interest in Icardi, says...
RELATED STORY
Icardi: Now is not the time to join Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Superclasico has lost its magic - Solari's mixed feelings...
RELATED STORY
3 Players Real Madrid should sign in January
RELATED STORY
Messi absence big blow for Barca as Icardi talks up Inter
RELATED STORY
4 Players that Antonio Conte will look to sign for Real...
RELATED STORY
Three players who can solve Real Madrid's goalscoring crisis
RELATED STORY
Top 3 UEFA Champions League Finals of this decade
RELATED STORY
5 players that Real Madrid can target to save their season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us