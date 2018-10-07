×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Super subs Ramsey and Aubameyang set new record

Omnisport
NEWS
News
461   //    07 Oct 2018, 19:28 IST
aaronramsey-cropped
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal's demolition of Fulham produced a new Premier League record as second-half substitutes Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shone in a 5-1 victory for Unai Emery's side.

After a brace from Alexandre Lacazette put the Gunners 2-1 up inside 49 minutes at Craven Cottage, a glorious Arsenal passing move culminated in Aubameyang crossing for Ramsey to deftly flick the ball into the far corner of the net just moments after the Welshman had entered the field.

Aubameyang got on the scoresheet himself to make it 4-1 before Ramsey's pass put the Gabon forward in behind the Fulham defence for a fifth goal in second-half stoppage time.

A stellar second-half display from the two replacements marked the first time in Premier League history that two substitutes scored and assisted for a team in a single game and helped Arsenal earn their ninth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Arsenal without Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Aubameyang for...
RELATED STORY
Ozil recalled, Aubameyang and Lacazette both start for...
RELATED STORY
Aubameyang back for Arsenal's clash with Fulham
RELATED STORY
Should Arsenal really fight to keep Aaron Ramsey? 
RELATED STORY
5 Potential replacements for Aaron Ramsey at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal legend chooses between Lacazette and Aubameyang
RELATED STORY
3 possible destinations for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey
RELATED STORY
5 suitable clubs for Aaron Ramsey
RELATED STORY
3 Things Arsenal need to do to win against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea and Manchester United eye potential...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us