Super subs Ramsey and Aubameyang set new record

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal's demolition of Fulham produced a new Premier League record as second-half substitutes Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shone in a 5-1 victory for Unai Emery's side.

After a brace from Alexandre Lacazette put the Gunners 2-1 up inside 49 minutes at Craven Cottage, a glorious Arsenal passing move culminated in Aubameyang crossing for Ramsey to deftly flick the ball into the far corner of the net just moments after the Welshman had entered the field.

Aubameyang got on the scoresheet himself to make it 4-1 before Ramsey's pass put the Gabon forward in behind the Fulham defence for a fifth goal in second-half stoppage time.

A stellar second-half display from the two replacements marked the first time in Premier League history that two substitutes scored and assisted for a team in a single game and helped Arsenal earn their ninth consecutive victory in all competitions.

