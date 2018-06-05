Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Talented England stars struggle tactically, suggests Del Bosque

Former Spain coach Vicente del Bosque believes England's lack of success at international level is not due to a lack of quality.

News 05 Jun 2018, 16:31 IST
Gary Cahill - cropped
Gary Cahill and his England team-mates react to their loss to Iceland in France

World Cup-winning coach Vicente del Bosque believes a lack of tactical team development could be the root cause of England's problems at international level.

Spain, like England, struggled to convert their obvious talent into results on the biggest stage until Luis Aragones guided his country to glory at Euro 2008, with Del Bosque then winning both the World Cup and the next European Championships after taking over in charge of the national team.

And the former Real Madrid boss does not feel England's issue is a lack of talent, leading him to suggest they follow Spain’s example and find a style that gets the best out of their players.

"I see England as a country where the players have big feelings for their shirt," Del Bosque told Omnisport.

"I am sure it is very emotional for them to play with the national team, but they haven't done anything and you cannot say they have bad players. They have had good players.

"I don't know but maybe they haven't developed tactically as other countries have done.

"[Spain] have been always a country with good sport individuals but now we do work really good collectively. That's an improvement for our country compared with other countries, who do not."

Spain start their bid for glory at this year’s World Cup with a huge clash with European champions Portugal on June 15, while England go up against Tunisia in their opening fixture three days later.

