Tolisso, Ribery back in Bayern training

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 17 // 15 Apr 2019, 22:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bayern Munich midfielder Franck Ribery

Bayern Munich confirmed Franck Ribery and Corentin Tolisso both trained with the squad on Monday, handing Niko Kovac a boost for the Bundesliga title race.

Tolisso has been out of action since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury last September, with his comeback temporarily halted by a minor setback suffered in training.

However, the France midfielder was able to take part in a session that was staged in front of 1,500 Bayern supporters.

Ribery, who missed the away win at Fortuna Dusseldorf with a cold, was also able to train, while Rafinha and Arjen Robben worked individually.

Bayern said Robben "completed an intense session comprising sprints, changes of direction, passes and shots on an adjacent pitch". However, they refused to say when the 35-year-old can resume duties with the rest of the squad.

Manuel Neuer and Mats Hummels, however, were both absent from training after they sustained injuries at the weekend.

Bayern, a point clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table, are back in action at home to Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Advertisement