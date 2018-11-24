Vardy rescues a point for 10-man Leicester at Brighton

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Substitute Jamie Vardy rescued a point for 10-man Leicester as the Foxes fought back to draw 1-1 at Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The forward was only deemed fit enough to be named as a substitute for Leicester following a groin injury, but he fired home a second-half penalty with around 10 minutes left to cancel out Glenn Murray's 15th-minute header.

Leicester was awarded the penalty after Beram Kayal caught the feet of substitute Kelechi Iheanacho.

Leicester's hopes of taking anything away from the Amex Stadium took a hit when James Maddison was sent off inside the opening half hour of a game between two midtable sides.

The midfielder was cautioned twice in two minutes, having overcome a knee problem to start for Claude Puel's team, which has now had four dismissals in the league this season.