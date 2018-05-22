Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Wenger turned down Real Madrid 'two or three times'

    As Arsene Wenger leaves Arsenal after 22 years, the Frenchman has opened up about some of the job offers he rejected.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 22 May 2018, 22:55 IST
    1.38K
    Arsene Wenger_cropped
    Arsene Wenger salutes the Emirates Stadium crowd

    Arsene Wenger claims he turned down the chance to lead Real Madrid and England on multiple occasions.

    The outgoing Arsenal manager is yet to confirm his next move after a 22-year spell in north London, with Unai Emery, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla coach, reportedly close replacing him.

    Wenger had opportunities to leave the Gunners but thinks he was right to reject the advances of Madrid and England.

    "When we built the stadium [the Emirates] the banks asked me to commit for five years. The first time [Madrid approached] it was inside the five years and I thought no I could not do that, that would betray my club," Wenger told beIN SPORTS.

    "Real Madrid I think I turned down two or three times, you know. It's one of the teams I loved when I was a kid. I just felt that it was a very sensitive period for Arsenal.

    "You are always tempted to go to Real Madrid because they offered me the chance to take control of the whole club."

    Wenger was strongly linked with taking charge of the Three Lions following the departure of Sam Allardyce in 2016.

    "I turned [England] down two or three times," Wenger added. "But at that time the daily involvement for me was important. 

    "I have said many times that it should be an English guy who takes the England national team.

    "It's a big football country. They have enough quality managers and I thought maybe it's not right for me to do that."

    Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal Real Madrid CF Football
    Wenger: Signing Ronaldo would have changed Arsenal history
    RELATED STORY
    Reports: Arsenal ready to bid for Real Madrid star
    RELATED STORY
    Manchester United and Chelsea target star striker, Real...
    RELATED STORY
    What If: Arsene Wenger had offered Zlatan Ibrahimovic a...
    RELATED STORY
    Arsenal transfer news: Madrid rejected Aubameyang, Wenger...
    RELATED STORY
    5 biggest managerial mistakes
    RELATED STORY
    5 most underwhelming signings made by top football clubs
    RELATED STORY
    Reports: Florentino Perez is negotiating with Arsenal star
    RELATED STORY
    Greatest two-footed XI of all time
    RELATED STORY
    5 managers who could be sacked before next season
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT BUR AFC
    1 - 2
    FT CRY WES
    2 - 0
    FT HUD ARS
    0 - 1
    FT LIV BRI
    4 - 0
    FT MAN WAT
    1 - 0
    FT NEW CHE
    3 - 0
    FT SOU MAN
    0 - 1
    FT SWA STO
    1 - 2
    FT TOT LEI
    5 - 4
    FT WES EVE
    3 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018