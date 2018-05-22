Wenger turned down Real Madrid 'two or three times'

As Arsene Wenger leaves Arsenal after 22 years, the Frenchman has opened up about some of the job offers he rejected.

Arsene Wenger salutes the Emirates Stadium crowd

Arsene Wenger claims he turned down the chance to lead Real Madrid and England on multiple occasions.

The outgoing Arsenal manager is yet to confirm his next move after a 22-year spell in north London, with Unai Emery, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla coach, reportedly close replacing him.

Wenger had opportunities to leave the Gunners but thinks he was right to reject the advances of Madrid and England.

"When we built the stadium [the Emirates] the banks asked me to commit for five years. The first time [Madrid approached] it was inside the five years and I thought no I could not do that, that would betray my club," Wenger told beIN SPORTS.

"Real Madrid I think I turned down two or three times, you know. It's one of the teams I loved when I was a kid. I just felt that it was a very sensitive period for Arsenal.

"You are always tempted to go to Real Madrid because they offered me the chance to take control of the whole club."

Wenger was strongly linked with taking charge of the Three Lions following the departure of Sam Allardyce in 2016.

"I turned [England] down two or three times," Wenger added. "But at that time the daily involvement for me was important.

"I have said many times that it should be an English guy who takes the England national team.

"It's a big football country. They have enough quality managers and I thought maybe it's not right for me to do that."