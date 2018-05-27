Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Win as a team, lose as a team - Liverpool captain Henderson not blaming Karius

    Loris Karius endured a nightmare outing as Liverpool went down to a 3-1 Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid in Kiev.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 03:50 IST
    650
    LorisKarius - cropped
    Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius

    Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insisted it was not right to lay the blame on Loris Karius after the goalkeeper's error-strewn display handed Real Madrid a 3-1 win in the Champions League final.

    Gareth Bale came off the bench to score a remarkable 64th-minute overhead kick that put Madrid 2-1 in front, but the Welshman's second seven minutes from time and Karim Benzema's opener early in the second half were both down to howling mistakes from Karius.

    Benzema stuck out a boot to intercept an ill-advised throw from the former Mainz keeper, who fumbled Bale's speculative long-range shot into his net to seal Liverpool's fate.

    "The first one, I'm not really sure what happened," Henderson told BT Sport. "The overhead kick, he can do nothing and on the third one the ball has got loads of movement on it. That's never easy.

    "It's not about him and the mistakes he might have made. We win as a team and we lose as a team

    "It's not about one person, it's about everybody and we just weren't good enough on the night."

    Liverpool levelled through Sadio Mane in the 55th minute and the Senegal forward also struck the post at 2-1 – leading the Premier League side's attacking charge after Mohamed Salah departed in the 30th minute with a shoulder injury that could jeopardise his World Cup participation with Egypt.

    "It's disappointing, of course. I thought we did well to get the goal and get back in the game," Henderson said.

    "But there were mistakes and Madrid are a fantastic side who are always going to hurt you.

    "They were the better team on the night but in the first 40 minutes we dominated and had a couple of chances.

    "It's frustrating but you've got to give credit to Madrid.

    "We did well to get in at half-time at 0-0 [after Salah's injury]. We kept the speed of our game, we got the goal back but there are a couple of goals that on another night wouldn't have gone in."

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
    Liverpool motivated by Europa League pain - Henderson
    RELATED STORY
    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    Liverpool ready to fly out of the blocks in Kiev - Henderson
    RELATED STORY
    Salah not comparable to Ronaldo yet - Karius
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final 2018: Red-hot Liverpool look to...
    RELATED STORY
    UEFA Champions League: Team of the Quarterfinals
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings
    RELATED STORY
    Liverpool 2007 Champions League final team vs the 2018...
    RELATED STORY
    Twitter erupts as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the...
    RELATED STORY
    5 Liverpool matches which should serve as a warning to...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
    02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
    02 Jun THA CHI 05:00 PM
    02 Jun AUS GER 09:30 PM
    02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
    02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    FT REA LIV
    3 - 1
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018