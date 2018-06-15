Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
A glance at 1st round of US Open

A glance at 1st round of US Open

Associated Press
NEWS
News 15 Jun 2018, 07:36 IST
34
AP Image

A glance at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York.

Leading: Former champion Dustin Johnson and three other players are tied after shooting 1-under 69s.

Just behind: Jason Dufner was a stroke behind at 70.

Where's Tiger: Tiger Woods shot a 78 that included two double bogeys and a triple bogey.

Other notables: Phil Mickelson shot a 77, Jordan Spieth a 78 and Rory McIlroy an 80.

Tough going: Just five players shot par or better on a day where the par-70 Shinnecock played to an average of 76.47.

Quotable: "I enjoy the fight. I enjoy the grind, really. I do enjoy it, especially when you're on the right side of the fight. When you get a bit cut up and bruised, it can change pretty quick." — Justin Rose, who is in a group two shots back of the lead at 1 over.

Featured tee times: 8:02 a.m. EDT, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas. 1:47 p.m., Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy.

TV: 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m., FS1; 1:30-4:30 p.m., Fox.

