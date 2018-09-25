Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Banter early, pressure late in Ryder Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    25 Sep 2018, 13:54 IST
AP Image

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — The Ryder Cup begins with banter and laughs. The pressure comes later.

The Europeans haven't lost on home soil in 25 years. Half of their team was in America on Sunday for the Tour Championship won by Tiger Woods. They got together for the first time Monday night and laughed through a 10-minute video of Irish impressionist Conor Moore.

Francesco Molinari won the British Open while playing alongside Woods. The Italian says the pressure of trying to win his first major is nowhere near what he feels during a Ryder Cup.

After team photos Tuesday morning, players set out for their first official practice round at Le Golf National.

Woods was in the same practice group as Phil Mickelson, who is making his record 12th consecutive appearance.

