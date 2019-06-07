×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bradley sets pace at RBC Canadian Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    07 Jun 2019, 04:50 IST
Keegan Bradley
Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley earned a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the RBC Canadian Open.

Bradley set the early pace in Ontario, where the American golfer carded a seven-under-par 63 on Thursday.

The 2011 US PGA Championship winner was bogey-free at Hamilton Golf and Country Club, holing seven birdies throughout day one.

Bradley's 63 is his best round since 2013 when the four-time PGA Tour champion shot the same score in the second round at the Northern Trust Open.

His five straight birdies from the seventh through the 11th holes were keyed by his putter as he ended the round ahead of Shane Lowry, Im Sung-jae, Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen and Roberto Castro.

"I hit almost every fairway, almost every green, and then holed some putts," Bradley said. "With me, it's all about the putter. When that thing gets going, I can do stuff like I did today."

Former world number one Rory McIlroy posted a three-under-par 67 to be within four shots of Bradley.

McIlroy had five birdies to go with two bogeys as the four-time major winner earned a share of 25th position.

Advertisement

US PGA champion and world number one Brooks Koepka shot a 70 to be level alongside the likes of Justin Thomas.

American star Dustin Johnson, meanwhile, had some struggles during his first-round 71.

Starting on the back nine, Johnson bogeyed five holes before steadying with three birdies and a solitary bogey.

Advertisement
Johnson leads RBC Heritage heading into final round
RELATED STORY
Cabrera-Bello sets early pace at Arnold Palmer Invitational
RELATED STORY
Maiden winner Pan claims RBC Heritage as Johnson capitulates
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood, Bradley share Arnold Palmer lead
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood, Bradley tied for lead at Bay Hill
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood, Bradley share lead at Players
RELATED STORY
Lowry leads RBC Heritage, Johnson makes good start
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood, Bradley tied for lead at Players
RELATED STORY
Higa sets record to lead U.S. Women's Open
RELATED STORY
Conners earns first PGA Tour victory at Texas Open
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us