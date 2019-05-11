×
Calm Wallace claims lead amid British Masters storms

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2   //    11 May 2019, 02:18 IST
Matt Wallace - Cropped
Matt Wallace at the British Open

Matt Wallace produced another flawless round to move into a one-shot lead at the British Masters on Friday.

The Englishman, who at number 36 is the second-highest ranked player at the European Tour event in Southport, had five birdies and did not drop a shot in his second-round 67.

That followed up his bogey-free 65 from round one and was enough to put him at 12 under par going into the weekend, one shot clear of compatriot Ross Fisher, Richie Ramsay, Niklas Lemke and Thomas Detry in a tie for second.

Lemke produced a magnificent eight-under 64 to move into contention at Hillside, at one stage collecting eight consecutive birdies – one short of matching James Nitties' record set earlier this year. Fisher, meanwhile, had eight birdies in his 65.

Overnight leader Matthew Jordan was unable to replicate his course-record 63 from Thursday but did remain in contention. After a double bogey on the 11th – his second hole of the day after starting on the back nine – he recovered to post a level-par second round.

Tournament host Tommy Fleetwood is five shots off the pace after carding 69.

Play was suspended for over an hour earlier in the day due to the threat of lightning.

