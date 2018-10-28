×
Champ moves four clear at Sanderson Farms Championship

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    28 Oct 2018, 04:01 IST
CameronChamp - cropped
Cameron Champ in action on Saturday

Cameron Champ moved four shots clear at the top of the Sanderson Farms Championship leaderboard after teenager Norman Xiong endured a day to forget.

Champ led after the first round and was then joined at the summit by Xiong after 36 holes, before moving clear again on Saturday as the 19-year-old - compared with Tiger Woods by his coach Casey Martin - tumbled down the standings.

Xiong carded a four-over 76 as his round fell apart at the 15th, going double-bogey, bogey, bogey, double-bogey to collapse from 11 under to five under for the week.

That allowed Champ to build a huge advantage, his eight-under 64 for the day - including nine birdies - matched only by Canadian Corey Connors, who moved up to second.

Former champion DJ Trahan (2006) is also in contention, one shot behind Connors on 12 under.

Ryan Armour, the 2017 winner who narrowly made the cut, could not muster a challenge as his one-under 71 left him in a tie for 58th.

