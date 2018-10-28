Champ moves four clear at Sanderson Farms Championship
Cameron Champ moved four shots clear at the top of the Sanderson Farms Championship leaderboard after teenager Norman Xiong endured a day to forget.
Champ led after the first round and was then joined at the summit by Xiong after 36 holes, before moving clear again on Saturday as the 19-year-old - compared with Tiger Woods by his coach Casey Martin - tumbled down the standings.
Xiong carded a four-over 76 as his round fell apart at the 15th, going double-bogey, bogey, bogey, double-bogey to collapse from 11 under to five under for the week.
That allowed Champ to build a huge advantage, his eight-under 64 for the day - including nine birdies - matched only by Canadian Corey Connors, who moved up to second.
Round 3 leaderboard:
1. @Cameron__Champ, -17
2. @CoreConn, -13
3. @DJTrahanPGA, -12
3. Shawn Stefani, -12
5. @SamBurns66, -11
5. Martin Laird, -11
7. @DJ_DFunk, -10
Former champion DJ Trahan (2006) is also in contention, one shot behind Connors on 12 under.
Ryan Armour, the 2017 winner who narrowly made the cut, could not muster a challenge as his one-under 71 left him in a tie for 58th.