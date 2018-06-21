Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Confident Spieth ready to relish 'Car-nasty' Open

The U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills blew out numerous stars last week, but Jordan Spieth does not believe life will be easier in Scotland.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 21 Jun 2018, 05:18 IST
5
Jordan Spieth - cropped
Jordan Spieth celebrates Open glory at Royal Birkdale

Jordan Spieth believes The Open Championship could be every bit as tough as last week's U.S. Open, but he remains confident he can defend his title at Carnoustie.

The world's fifth-ranked player triumphed at The Open last year, winning his third major, battling past Matt Kuchar by three shots after a wobble on the Sunday.

This year has seen Spieth perform with little consistency, however, and last week's chaotic U.S. Open - where weather conditions contributed to high scores - saw him miss the cut.

Yet Spieth insists that a return to a tournament he won last year, albeit at a different course, should not offer too much encouragement.

"I don't think I should prepare myself for anything easier. I've seen Opens at Carnoustie," he told a conference call ahead of next month's Championship.

"I've seen that the golf course has a reputation and a nickname, 'Car-nasty', among a lot of the players, for being that difficult.

"It won't be necessarily the golf course itself; the conditions can obviously create scores similar to what the U.S. Open just saw, but I thoroughly enjoy links golf.

"The Open Championship has always been one of my favourite events of my life to have played in and I am looking forward to this challenge.

"I know Carnoustie presents - especially in the finishing holes, but really throughout the entire golf course - a tremendous challenge that, as a competitor, you look forward to that tough but fair type of challenge.

"No matter the conditions, I know it will be difficult. You can obviously expect a little bit of everything in four days over in Scotland."

Despite these challenges and Spieth's less than spectacular form, the defending champion is confident there is nothing to be concerned about at the next major.

"I have no doubt in my ability to come back and defend whether form's on, off or anything indifferent," he said.

"I've proven to myself that I can go from two missed cuts to potentially winning the week after in previous years. That's not anything that throws me off."

Spieth, others try to bounce back after missing US Open cut
RELATED STORY
Spieth: Short game 'coming along nicely' ahead of U.S. Open
RELATED STORY
Spieth in mini-slump heading to Shinnecock Hills, US Open
RELATED STORY
Spieth endures shocking Shinnecock start as U.S. Open begins
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Cut takes out Woods, Spieth, McIlroy and Day
RELATED STORY
Johnson's lead grows as Mickelson, Spieth & McIlroy face cut
RELATED STORY
Star group of Mickelson, McIlroy, Spieth crash at Shinnecock
RELATED STORY
Spieth: Opening round was not fun after early error
RELATED STORY
Masters is our Super Bowl - Spieth
RELATED STORY
Brooks Koepka’s road to back to back US Open titles
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us